ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $125,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $494.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

