Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.65. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

