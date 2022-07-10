SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for SGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $22.82 on Friday. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

