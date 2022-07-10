Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,779 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Shell has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

