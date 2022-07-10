Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102,539.56 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00133061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

