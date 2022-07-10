Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. The business had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

