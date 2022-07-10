Shore Capital Upgrades discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 920 ($11.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 629 ($7.62) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market capitalization of £600.42 million and a PE ratio of 6,290.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 698.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,000.00%.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,814.97 ($23,994.88). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.50 ($24,022.16). Insiders have bought 11,172 shares of company stock worth $7,430,247 over the last three months.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

