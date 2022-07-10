SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Financial Contrast

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.58 $21.31 million $1.24 14.02 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 5.06 $119.41 million $0.61 33.43

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 3.64% 48.23% 11.82% Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.12% 14.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMART Global and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 7 0 3.00

SMART Global currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.85%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential upside of 80.64%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats SMART Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

