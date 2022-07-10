Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0000

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $110,716.65 and $1,865.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00056534 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

