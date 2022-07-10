Smartshare Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $106,667.61 and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00054207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

