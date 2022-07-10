Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Tops $62,762.24

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $62,762.24 and $441,547.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00131899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

