Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 67.2% This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $206,375.75 and approximately $741.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00134634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,703,844 coins and its circulating supply is 5,066,305 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.