SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,090,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

