SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

