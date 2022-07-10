SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,131,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

