Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

