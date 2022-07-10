Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

