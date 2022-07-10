Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.83 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $34.83 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00014584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,446,749 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

