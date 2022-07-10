stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

