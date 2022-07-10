StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

In other news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

