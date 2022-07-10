StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.60. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.