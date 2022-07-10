StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.60. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.