StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

