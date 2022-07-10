StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.