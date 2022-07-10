StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of IRS stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
