StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.