StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

