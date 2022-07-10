StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.60 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 over the last ninety days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

