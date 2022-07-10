StockNews.com Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.