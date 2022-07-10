Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.90.

