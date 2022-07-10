Stone House Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 109,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

