Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of IVE opened at $139.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
