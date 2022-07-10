Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.