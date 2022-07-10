Suku Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and $1.21 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suku’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

