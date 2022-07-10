Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMU.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

