Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SGRY opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

