Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $849.00

Swarm (SWM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $384,831.58 and approximately $849.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,920.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars.

