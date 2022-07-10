Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after purchasing an additional 728,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.