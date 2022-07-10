Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.57.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

