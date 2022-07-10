Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.75) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.22) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.19) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.60) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

O2D stock opened at €2.86 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.22 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

