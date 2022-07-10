Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Position Cut by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up about 0.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $39,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $13,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 394,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,663. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

