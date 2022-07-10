TerraCredit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

