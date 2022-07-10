Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.89).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £19.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,309.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.49. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 203.33 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

