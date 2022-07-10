Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

