Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $729.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

