The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

