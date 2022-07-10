The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($312.50) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUV2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday.

MUV2 opened at €224.20 ($233.54) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €223.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €242.44. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

