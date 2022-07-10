The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

