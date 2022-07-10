The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

