The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.50.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

