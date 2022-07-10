TheStreet Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:LOMA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $550.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $181.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.