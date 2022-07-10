Tierion One Day Volume Tops $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.59 or 1.00003406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

